Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

