PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. PROG has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

