Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,313. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00. Prologis has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

