Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,313. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00. Prologis has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
