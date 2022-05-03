ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,733,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $$12.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $22.41.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
