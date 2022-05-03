Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

