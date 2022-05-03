Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,590 ($19.86) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.47) to GBX 1,665 ($20.80) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,375 ($17.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,475 ($18.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

