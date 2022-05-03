Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.