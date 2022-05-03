Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE:PEG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

