Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

PEG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

