Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NYSE PEG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

