Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($68.42) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

PUBGY opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

