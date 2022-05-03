Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.
Shares of PULM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Several research firms recently commented on PULM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
