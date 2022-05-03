Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($129.47) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($120.00) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Puma has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.