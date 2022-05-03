PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

