Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Decreased by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 241,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

