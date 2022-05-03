Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Reduced by DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of DKS opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

