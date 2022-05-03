Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Cut by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $15.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.76 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD opened at $306.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

