Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 229,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 36.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

