Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

HZNP stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.