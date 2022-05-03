Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.80 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $438.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.89. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

