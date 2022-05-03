Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for nVent Electric plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

