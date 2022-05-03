Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for nVent Electric plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NVT)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.