Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Heritage Commerce Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.