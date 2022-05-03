Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Issued By Desjardins

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

