Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.64.

AEM opened at C$74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.38. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

