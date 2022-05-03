Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cut by Analyst (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

