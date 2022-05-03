Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cut by Analyst (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.