Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Decreased by William Blair

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 534.38%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

