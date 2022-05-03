Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

EMN stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.