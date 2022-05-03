Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

