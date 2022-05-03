Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Increased by Analyst

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

