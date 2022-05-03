Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Olin in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLN. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Olin has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,419,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

