Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Lifted by Wedbush

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.7% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

