Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

