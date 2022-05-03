Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

