Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Patrick Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Patrick Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of PATK opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.