Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Reduced by DA Davidson

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $25.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $25.84.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,006.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,013.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,961.05. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

