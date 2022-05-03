Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.