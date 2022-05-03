Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 51.36%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,508,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

