Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $4,767,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $9,598,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

