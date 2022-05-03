Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Cut by Analyst

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriMas in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.68%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

