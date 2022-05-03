Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Lifted by Oppenheimer

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

URI opened at $307.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

