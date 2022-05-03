Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Decreased by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

RBA opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

