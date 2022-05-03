Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

QTGPF stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

