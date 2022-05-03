Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
QTGPF stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.
