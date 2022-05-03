Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 19th

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Get Quilter alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.37)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.