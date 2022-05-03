Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after buying an additional 242,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 765,314 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.