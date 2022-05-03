Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.80 million.

Shares of RDWR opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radware by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

