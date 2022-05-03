Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,866. Radware has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 176.51, a PEG ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95.
RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Radware (Get Rating)
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
