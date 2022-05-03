Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,866. Radware has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 176.51, a PEG ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Radware by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

