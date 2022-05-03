Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,876. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rambus by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

