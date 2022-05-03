Rambus’ (RMBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,391. Rambus has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $33.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,876. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

