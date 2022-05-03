Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 265,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

