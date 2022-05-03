Raymond James Lowers good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target to C$1.00

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE GDNP traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,351. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About good natured Products (Get Rating)
See Also
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.