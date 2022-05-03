Raymond James Lowers good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target to C$1.00

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE GDNP traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,351. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

